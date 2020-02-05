The Strokes announce two surprise gigs – how to get tickets, venue and prices

The Strokes have announced two surprise gigs in Europe for later this year – with tickets on sale now.

The band is heading to Berlin on Valentine’s Day (14th February) as well as Paris on 18th February.

They’ll end their European tour at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on 24th February.

The Strokes took to Twitter to announce the gigs saying: “Berlin – Guten Tag! We’re paying a visit next week. Wtf? Wtaf indeed!”

Another tweet swiftly followed with: “Paris—Bonjour! We’ll be seeing you in just two short weeks! No time to waste—tickets go on sale tomorrow.”

Tickets went on sale today (Wednesday, 5th February).

How to buy tickets for The Strokes 2020

Tickets for Berlin are on sale here.

Tickets for France are on sale here.

Tickets for Belfast are on sale here.