  3. Jim Carrey reportedly in talks to star as Dr Seuss in upcoming biopic

Jim Carrey reportedly in talks to star as Dr Seuss in upcoming biopic

Carrey previously played The Grinch in the 2000 film adaption of one of Dr Seuss' most well-known works

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 05: Jim Carrey walks the red carpet ahead of the 'Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - The Story of Jim Carrey & Andy Kaufman Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton' screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 5, 2017 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Jim Carrey is reportedly in the running to land the lead role in the upcoming Dr Seuss biopic, Seuss.

According to The Illuminerdi, Carrey has held talks with Entertainment One and Rain Dog Films to play the beloved children’s author, who was born Theodor Geisel in 1904.

No director is currently attached to the project, which is based on a script from Eyal Podell and Jonathan Stewart, and will reportedly follow the writer as he experiences various tragedies from the age of eight to 50.

Several of Seuss’ works have been adapted for both the small and big screens, including the recent Netflix animation of Green Eggs and Ham and 2012 film The Lorax, which starred Danny DeVito and Ed Helms.

If the reports are true and Carrey does secure the job, it won’t be the first time he has starred in a Dr Seuss-related project. He portrayed The Grinch in the 2000 adaptation of the famous Christmas tale How the Grinch Stole Christmas, for which he earned a Golden Globes Best Actor nomination.

It view of which, it seems his involvement in this new Seuss project could be a good fit.

