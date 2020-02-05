Best Netflix films for Valentine’s Day

To the delight of some and the disgust of others, Valentine’s Day is here once again and with it comes the overbearing pressure to woo your significant other with romance.

The good news is that there is plenty of appropriate programming on Netflix for such a task, with a number of brilliant cinematic love stories waiting for you.

We’ve selected some of the best that the streaming service has to offer, just in time for the big day…

Groundhog Day

Bill Murray stars in this comedy classic as a cynical weatherman who finds himself trapped in a time loop while covering Pennsylvania’s Groundhog Day festivities.

Repeating the same day over and over again very nearly drives him insane, but brings to the surface his heartfelt feelings for colleague Rita (Andie MacDowell).

Harold Ramis (Ghostbusters) takes on directing duties for this gem which is a testament to how love can melt even the hardest of hearts. Aww. Watch Groundhog Day on Netflix

When Harry Met Sally…

When Harry Met Sally is widely considered one of the most influential romantic comedies ever made, paving the way for countless later entries in the genre.

Taking place across a series of chance encounters between two old friends, the film puts their relationship front and centre, allowing stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan to deliver powerhouse performances.

Filled with iconic moments (“I’ll have what she’s having!”) and witty insights into the complexity of romance, there’s a reason why When Harry Met Sally has endured in pop culture for so long. Watch When Harry Met Sally… on Netflix

Scott Pilgrim vs The World

Scott Pilgrim vs The World is a romcom for nerds and a glorious one at that, delivered in Edgar Wright’s energetic style that pops off the screen with creative effects and camerawork.

Michael Cera stars as slacker Scott Pilgrim, who falls deeply in love with the mysterious Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), but must defeat her seven evil exes before they can ever be together.

It’s packed to the rafters with quotable lines, visual gags and charming video game references, with hilarious appearances from Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Kieran Culkin (Succession) and Mae Whitman (Arrested Development). Watch Scott Pilgrim vs The World on Netflix

Clueless

This modern day reimagining of Jane Austen’s Emma has become a cult sensation since release, chronicling the misadventures of privileged high schooler Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) as she attempts to be a matchmaker.

Clueless doubles as both a coming-of-age story and a charming romantic comedy, featuring strong chemistry between Cher and her ex-step brother Josh (Paul Rudd).

It’s a fresh and funny look at a timeless story and a great way to prepare for Emma’s return to cinemas in a new adaptation starring Anya Taylor-Joy. Watch Clueless on Netflix

Dirty Dancing

If Strictly Come Dancing has taught us anything, it’s that few things induce romance like learning a heated dance routine.

Endearingly awkward Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman (Jennifer Grey) makes this discovery after partnering up with bad boy dancer Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze) while on a boring holiday with her parents.

It’s not always smooth sailing for the couple in this romantic drama, but Dirty Dancing’s feel-good ending is iconic and features a great final performance that even Craig Revel Horwood would approve of. Watch Dirty Dancing on Netflix

La La Land

This superb musical from director Damien Chazelle was a smash-hit upon release and won almost every award it was nominated for (with one notable exception).

Ryan Gosling (The Notebook) and Emma Stone (The Favourite) are electric as Sebastian and Mia, a young couple attempting to make it big in Hollywood while also embarking on a passionate romance.

La La Land features elaborate dance numbers and some very catchy songs, but its two likeable leads keep it accessible even to those who aren’t fans of the genre. Watch La La Land on Netflix

Always Be My Maybe

Comedians Randall Park and Ali Wong write and star in this recent hit, which landed on Netflix in the summer of last year.

After a teenage fling ends badly, Marcus (Park) and Sasha (Wong) go their separate ways only to be reunited later in life when their feelings for one another are rekindled.

Perhaps not the most original concept, but Always Be My Maybe is sharply written and well acted, with an enjoyable viral cameo from a certain action superstar. Watch Always Be My Maybe on Netflix

Warm Bodies

For those of you looking for romance with a slightly darker twist, why not try this unconventional story set in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse?

A shambling member of the undead known only as R (Nicholas Hoult) falls for human survivor Julie (Teresa Palmer), discovering that love could be the key to restoring the world’s population.

It’s Dawn of the Dead meets Romeo and Juliet, co-starring Rob Corddry (Hot Tub Time Machine), Dave Franco (Bad Neighbours) and John Malkovich (The New Pope). Watch Warm Bodies on Netflix

Call Me By Your Name

Rising star Timothée Chalamet stars opposite Armie Hammer in this acclaimed romantic drama, which depicts an LGBT+ romance against the backdrop of picturesque Lombardy, Italy.

17-year-old Elio is initially annoyed when doctoral student Oliver comes to stay at their family home, but an unexpected summer love soon presents itself and the resulting whirlwind will change their lives forever.

Call Me By Your Name was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars and took home the prize for Best Adapted Screenplay. Watch Call Me By Your Name on Netflix

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Netflix

This Netflix offering was a surprise hit when it landed on the service in 2018, with critics praising its charming cast and contemporary take on an established story.

High school student Lara (Lana Condor) is mortified when secret love letters she wrote about several of her classmates somehow make it to their recipients.

She then has no choice but to confront her various former crushes in a sweet teen romance that has some positive things to say. A sequel is on the way just in time for Valentine’s Day… Watch To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before on Netflix

About Time

Prolific romcom director Richard Curtis (Four Weddings, Bridget Jones, Love Actually) applies his usual sentimental style to a time travel love story. Yes, you read that correctly.

Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson) discovers he has the ability to travel through time and uses his power to find the woman of his dreams (Rachel McAdams), only to later encounter the difficult problems of an ordinary life.

Viewers who have taken a disliking to Curtis’s previous work won’t be converted here, but those not averse to a soppy story will be well catered for. Watch About Time on Netflix

Gone Girl

Of course, not every couple gets sentimental about Valentine’s Day and it may be that you want the polar opposite of a typical romantic choice.

Look no further than Gone Girl, David Fincher’s acclaimed thriller starring Rosamund Pike and Ben Affleck, about a man who falls under police and media scrutiny when his wife mysteriously vanishes.

It’s the perfect film to watch if you never want to fully trust your partner again. Watch Gone Girl on Netflix