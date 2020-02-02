Love Island 2020’s Casa Amor cast – meet the contestants set to cause a stir
It's the one we've all been waiting for!
Love Island‘s Casa Amor is back and as ever, will cause a stir as the existing contestants have to fight for their survival.
In a shocking twist, new cast members will enter a rival villa and flirt their way to become permanent parts of the line-up.
But who are the Casa Amor bombshells? Here’s everything you need to know about the exciting line-up.
Who are the Casa Amor cast members?
Jade Affleck
Jade Affleck – Key Facts
Age: 25
Job: Sales professional
From: Yarm
Instagram: @jadeaffleck
Jade describes herself as “fit, fun and feisty,” with the fighting talk to back it up. She has her eye on Luke M, Finley and Callum, saying: “Some guys are coupled up but that’s a minor setback for me, I’ll do anything it takes to get my man.”
Priscilla Anyabu
Priscilla Anyabu – Key Facts
Age: 25
Job: Model and operations manager
From: Battersea
Instagram: @priscillaanyabu_
Priscilla says she gets along with new people easily and that Mike, Nas and Luke M are the three lads she fancies the most. Describing herself as “outgoing, kind and stylish,” she has won the Miss Face of Africa beauty pageant and appeared in several music videos.
Jamie McCann
Jamie McCann – Key Facts
Age: 24
Job: Eyelash technician
From: North Ayrshire
Instagram: @jamielouux
Having recently come out of a six-year relationship, Jamie says she has high standards and is looking for a man to woo her with true romance. Describing herself as “outgoing and a bit extra,” she has her eye on Wallace and Callum in the villa.
Molly Smith
Molly Smith – Key Facts
Age: 25
Job: Model
From: Manchester
Instagram: @mollysmith19
Molly describes herself as easy to get on with but won’t be taking a backseat role in the villa, saying: “I usually get what I want.” Right now, the only fella she has her eye on is Luke M. “I like how he dresses, I like how he styles his hair, he seems really into his fashion. He seems confident as well which I really like.”
Eva Zapico
Eva Zapico – Key Facts
Age: 21
Job: Recruitment consultant
From: Bromley
Instagram: @evazapico
Eva says she’s “funny, sassy and confident” and is looking for a “real alpha male.” Right now, she’s got her eye on Mike and Nas, believing they have the best personalities of the boys in the villa.
Natalia Zoppa
Natalia Zoppa – Key Facts
Age: 20
Job: Student and club promoter
From: Manchester
Instagram: @nataliazoppa
Natalia says she can be “a bit weird sometimes” but likes to make people laugh. She finds people “who need to be the centre of attention” are a turn off, nor does she want anyone with a wandering eye. Right now, she’s interested in Callum, Finn and Luke M.
Biggs Chris
Biggs Chris – Key Facts
Age: 27
Job: Car body repair specialist
From: Glasgow
Instagram: @biggschrisx
Biggs says he’s “all about being funny and bringing a funny vibe. A sexy, funny vibe of course…” He also describes himself as “happy 24/7,” so he wants someone who can match that level of energy. He has his eye on Sophie, Rebecca and Jess at the moment.
George Day
George Day – Key Facts
Age: 27
Job: Estate agent
From: Southampton
George is certainly not lacking confidence, saying “I’m definitely going to go into Love Island and turn heads. I’m pristine, my hair, beard, tan, teeth and my style is spicy.” Unsurprisingly, he thinks he’s a 10/10. In the villa, he has his eye on Paige, Siannise and Jess.
Alexi Eraclides
Alexi Eraclides – Key Facts
Age: 23
Job: Butler in the buff
From: Essex
Instagram: @alexieraclides
Alexi describes himself as “funny, cheeky and confident” and isn’t afraid to step on people’s toes if it means getting the girl of his dreams. He fancies Shaughna, Demi and also Jess, who he has actually met before on a night out.
Josh Kempton
Josh Kempton – Key Facts
Age: 21
Job: Model
From: Surrey
Instagram: @joshuakempton
Josh describes himself as a 10/10, saying “you’ve got to back yourself.” He also says that he’s competitive and a “sore loser,” with eyes for Rebecca, Sophie and Jess in the villa.
Ched Uzor
Ched Uzor – Key Facts
Age: 23
Job: Scaffolder
From: Suffolk
Instagram: @ched.uzor
Ched says that he gets a lot of compliments on his arms which isn’t surprising because they are indeed humongous. He’s looking for an “ambitious and driven” woman, but more importantly, someone that his mum would like. At the moment, he’s interested in Rebecca, Sophie and Siannise.
Jordan Waobikeze
Jordan Waobikeze – Key Facts
Age: 24
Job: Administrator
From: London
Instagram: @jordanwaobikeze
Jordan is an “easygoing, cheeky and spontaneous” guy, looking to “bring energy and fun to the villa.” He says he’s attracted to “all of the girls” in the villa right now and so doesn’t have his eye on anyone specific. One of his hobbies is knitting and apparently he’s “pretty good at it,” so that’s a turn-up for the books.
Who are the existing cast members?
The islanders in the main villa are as follows:
- Demi Jones
- Wallace Wilson
- Luke Trotman
- Luke Mabbott
- Rebecca Gormley
- Finley Tapp
- Siannise Fudge
- Jess Gale
- Mike Boateng
- Callum Jones
- Nas Majeed
- Paige Turley
- Sophie Piper
- Shaughna Phillips
What is Casa Amor?
Casa Amor often shows up towards the middle of each Love Island series.
It was first introduced in season three, which aired in 2017, and certainly caught viewers’ attention.
Just a stone’s throw from the original villa, new islanders reside in a second villa in a bid to tempt the originals away from their couples – if they manage to turn any heads, they get to stay as a fully-fledged islander.
Love Island airs weeknights and Saturdays on ITV2 at 9pm