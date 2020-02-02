Caprice Bourret has reportedly ‘quit’ Dancing on Ice

Caprice Bourret has reportedly dropped out of this year’s series of Dancing On Ice.

Advertisement

The businesswoman and model recently split from her professional dance partner Hamish Gaman, a first for the long-running ITV show, for reasons that have not been disclosed.

After taking a week out from competing while a replacement was found, she returned to the live show last Sunday with skater Oscar Peters and the duo placed eighth on the leaderboard with a score of 25 points.

However, a source told The Daily Star that she is intending to leave the show for good as criticism from fans has taken a toll on her.

If Bourret were to quit, she would be the second celebrity to withdraw from this year’s series, following Michael Barrymore’s early departure in December due to injury.

Former partner Gaman remains a dancer on the show, participating in the professional group routines, but recently said on Twitter that he was “not okay” following the split.

This year’s series of Dancing on Ice has featured its first ever blind contestant with Paralympic athlete Libby Clegg as well as its first same-sex couple comprised of Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers.

The leaders of the competition have been Diversity dancer Perri Kiely and Coronation Street star Lisa George, who have ranked in the top two on every week that they have performed so far.

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice airs on Sundays at 6pm on ITV