Watch the bonkers first trailer for Fast & Furious 9

The first trailer for Fast & Furious 9 has been dropped and it’s just as crazy as you might expect.

The Vin Diesel franchise has become a worldwide phenomenon off the back of its insane car stunts and action set-pieces.

This new instalment looks to be no exception, with the first trailer showing off a sequence which sees Dom Toretto (Diesel) and his partner Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) in a car that swings through the air like Tarzan. Seriously.

See the action for yourself below…

The extended trailer weighs in at just under 4 minutes and has plenty of juicy details for fans to talk about.

First and foremost is the addition of WWE superstar John Cena as Dom Toretto’s brother, who appears to be a formidable new villain for the franchise.

Another shocking development revealed here is the return of fan favourite character Han (Sung Kang), who was supposedly killed at the end of Furious 7 by Jason Statham’s character.

The circumstances of his return are yet to be revealed, so expect much speculation between now and the film’s release.

Fast & Furious 9 sees the return of Dom Toretto’s crew, including old friends Roman (Tyrese Gibson) and Tej (Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges), as well as his sister Mia (Jordana Brewster) who was written out of the previous film following the tragic death of Paul Walker.

Familiar faces from 2017’s Fate of the Furious are also making a return, including Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw, Nathalie Emmanuel as computer hacker Ramsey and Charlize Theron as the villainous Cipher.

Notable by their absence are Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jason Statham, who have recently spun-off into their own film, 2019’s Hobbs and Shaw.

Fast & Furious 9 lands in UK cinemas on 22nd May 2020