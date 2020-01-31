Tom Jones UK live tour 2020: how to get tickets, dates and venues for 80th birthday shows

Tom Jones has confirmed he’s set to take to the stage again to sing his biggest hits in 2020.

The Welsh singer has now been performing for 55 years and has had a long string of hits since It’s Not Unusual, which was his first big number in 1965.

Now turning 80 years old, The Voice judge is celebrating with a concert tour around the UK as well as appearing at Kulturpur! festival in Germany and a charity performance at The O2, both in March.

His main tour will begin in May and run until August, as outlined below, and you can get tickets here.

When is Tom Jones’ tour?

The tour starts on Sunday, 31st May 2020 with a long series of dates running through to Sunday, 16th August. For now the list of venues doesn’t include Wales, which was a source of disappointment for Jones’ home country fans. Jones has promised to return to Wales previously adding in a tweet “special things take time”. There is a slight gap in the tour schedule around the star’s actual birthday, Sunday, 7th June.

When do Tom Jones tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets for his main tour go on sale at 9am Friday 31st January although there are presale tickets available from Wednesday 29th January if you want to grab yours before everyone else.

Here’s everything you need to know to get tickets to see Tom Jones.

How to get tickets for Tom Jones UK 2020 tour

Tickets for Tom Jones’ main UK tour are available on Ticketmaster. Presale tickets went on sale on Wednesday 29th January. General release tickets go on sale on Friday 31st January at 9am.

Where is Tom Jones touring? Full list of dates

Tom Jones will be touring across England and Ireland. He’s also set to perform at a charity gig in London’s O2 on Tuesday, 3rd March for Music for the Marsden. He’s also set to perform in Germany at the KulturPur! Festival on Wednesday, 27th May.

You can get tickets to see his charity gig at The O2 here and tickets to see him at Kulturpur! Festival in Germany here.