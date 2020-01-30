Birds of Prey first reactions call the DC movie “fantastic”, “colourful” and “crazy”

Initial reactions to the DC Comics super hero film Birds of Prey have hit Twitter, after advanced screenings were held in North America.

The film sees Margot Robbie reprise the role of Harley Quinn which she first portrayed in 2016’s Suicide Squad.

Initial thoughts on the movie seem to be largely positive, although it should be noted that this is often the case on social media and negative reviews are still a possibility (see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for a recent example).

Still, it is a promising sign for the DC Universe, which saw another well-liked entry last year in the form of Zachary Levi’s Shazam.

Many commentators have praised the film’s colourful style, action sequences and Robbie’s lead performance, with co-stars Ewan McGregor (Roman Sionis / Black Mask) and Rosie Perez (Renee Montoya) also said to be standouts.

#BirdsOfPrey is A LOT of fun. Pretty much Deadpool meets Kill Bill. Quite different to the rest of the DCEU, and surprisingly violent, so be prepared for that! pic.twitter.com/exvBbCT4c5 — Rory Cashin (@roarEcashin) January 30, 2020

Just saw #BirdsofPrey and am happy to report that it's my favorite modern DC movie yet. Like Shazam, it carves its own path with totally unique aesthetic, action, and tone. Margot, Ewan and all the rest are 100% fantabulous. Why aren't there more roller skate action scenes?? pic.twitter.com/BDipKiB0qU — Mike Rougeau (@RogueCheddar) January 29, 2020

Just got out of #BirdsOfPrey and…. WOW. Absolutely wow. Cathy Yan delivers in spades. This movie is a colorful, violent romp (and just that I’m saying those two words together is all the proof you need). Margot Robbie’s fantabulous, but Rosie Perez is a standout. LOVED IT!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QYkHQO4ybR — Mikey Quinn ???? (@Mikey_Talks) January 30, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is a stylishly fantastic ride. Margot Robbie is on top-form, Harley has never been quirkier and more lovable. Well-made, shot with beautiful colour and overall, a sleek piece of grand entertainment. Also, McGregor is THE BEST. We need more Birds of Prey, it’s great. pic.twitter.com/hFqJc1KYVt — little ben (@TheDCTVshow) January 29, 2020

Something which could prove divisive is the film’s link to Suicide Squad, which received a relatively negative response from fans and critics in 2016.

BIRDS OF PREY is a good, funny, exciting and crazy ride. The cast is great, action IS top notch, very Pulp Fictiony at times and it doesn't hide or feel ashamed to be a SS spinoff. Hope to see more of the team. Give yourselves pats on the back ladies ya'll did it. #BirdsofPrey pic.twitter.com/6aZtMR2rW8 — Landon O'Leary (@LandonOLeary) January 30, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is a stunning show of loyalty to #DavidAyer – a true sequel to his #SuicideSquad, both the good and the bad… (But NO Leto)#MargotRobbie will either redeem the man who made her #HarleyQuinn, or go down with him… We will see! #DC #DCEU pic.twitter.com/1UuZEkooc7 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) January 29, 2020

Birds of Prey – full title, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – was directed by Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs) and written by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee) and follows Harley Quinn as she joins forces with Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Helena Bertinelli/The Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Perez) to save Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from Gotham City crime lord Black Mask.

Birds of Prey hits UK cinemas on Friday 7th February 2020