Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Birds of Prey first reactions call the DC movie “fantastic”, “colourful” and “crazy”

Birds of Prey first reactions call the DC movie “fantastic”, “colourful” and “crazy”

The film brings several major characters to the DC Extended Universe

Birds of Prey

Initial reactions to the DC Comics super hero film Birds of Prey have hit Twitter, after advanced screenings were held in North America.

Advertisement

The film sees Margot Robbie reprise the role of Harley Quinn which she first portrayed in 2016’s Suicide Squad.

Initial thoughts on the movie seem to be largely positive, although it should be noted that this is often the case on social media and negative reviews are still a possibility (see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for a recent example).

Still, it is a promising sign for the DC Universe, which saw another well-liked entry last year in the form of Zachary Levi’s Shazam.

Many commentators have praised the film’s colourful style, action sequences and Robbie’s lead performance, with co-stars Ewan McGregor (Roman Sionis / Black Mask) and Rosie Perez (Renee Montoya) also said to be standouts.

Something which could prove divisive is the film’s link to Suicide Squad, which received a relatively negative response from fans and critics in 2016.

Birds of Prey – full title, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – was directed by Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs) and written by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee) and follows Harley Quinn as she joins forces with Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Helena Bertinelli/The Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Perez) to save Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from Gotham City crime lord Black Mask.

Advertisement

Birds of Prey hits UK cinemas on Friday 7th February 2020

Tags

All about Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Birds of Prey Harley Quinn
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

harley-quinn

The biggest movie releases of 2020

Picard (Patrick Stewart)

The best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

TOPSHOT - British actor Robert Pattinson talks on May 25, 2017 during a press conference for the film 'Good Time' at the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. / AFP PHOTO / Laurent EMMANUEL (Photo credit should read LAURENT EMMANUEL/AFP/Getty Images, BA)

Filming begins and new logo revealed for The Batman starring Robert Pattinson

Batwoman

When is the Batwoman series on TV? All you need to know about the Ruby Rose superhero drama