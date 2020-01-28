How to get tickets to Tom Jones’ 2020 UK live tour

Tom Jones has now been performing for 55 years and the Welsh singer and has had a long string of hits since It’s Not Unusual, which was his first big number in 1965.

Advertisement

Now turning 80 years old, The Voice judge is celebrating with a concert tour around the UK.

Tickets for his main tour go on sale at 9am Friday 31st January although there are presale tickets available from Wednesday 29th January if you want to grab yours before everyone else.

Here’s everything you need to know to get tickets to see Tom Jones.

Where will Tom Jones tour?

Tom Jones will be touring around the UK as well as appearing at Kulturpur! festival in Germany and a charity performance at The O2, both in March.

His main tour will begin in May and run until August, as outlined below, and you can get tickets here.

What are Tom Jones’ tour dates?

3 March: London – The O2 (Music for The Marsden charity show) – get tickets

27 March: Seigen, Germany – Kulturpur! Festival – get tickets

31 May: Belfast – Botanic Gardens – get tickets

13 June: Hull – Hull College Craven Park – get tickets

14 June: Darlington – The Darlington Arena – get tickets

19 June: Plymouth – Plymouth Hoe – get tickets

28 June: Telford – QEII Arena Telford – get tickets

5 July: Kent – The Hop Farm – get tickets

24 July: Newmarket – Newmarket Races – get tickets

26 July: Carlisle – Bitts Park – get tickets

16 August: Norwich – Earlham Park – get tickets

How to get tickets for Tom Jones UK 2020 tour

Tickets for Tom Jones’ main UK tour are available on Ticketmaster here. They go on presale on Wednesday 29th January and on general release from 9am Friday 31st January.

Advertisement

You can get tickets to see his charity gig at The O2 here and tickets to see him at Kulturpur! Festival in Germany here.