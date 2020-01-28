Casualty’s Cathy Shipton confirms Duffy will exit this weekend in emotional final episode: “Her decline is escalating”

Casualty has confirmed Duffy’s (Cathy Shipton) last episode will air this weekend (Saturday, 1st February).

Although the details of her exit are under tight wraps, the episode will no doubt be a moving affair.

RadioTimes.com recently spoke to Cathy ahead of her final episode to see how she was feeling about leaving the drama she’s been a part of for 33 years.

“It all feels right,” Cathy admitted. “I know you can say this with hindsight but in all sorts of ways the character has been honoured.

“The things Duffy’s been through, she’s lived about nine lives really. It feels absolutely right to have brought it to a conclusion in the way that it has.”

Fans will remember Duffy has been battling dementia for the past couple of months, with her conditioning worsening by the day.

But as she nears her end on Casualty, it seems she is the same woman as always.

Teasing Saturday’s episode, Cathy revealed: “Duffy’s decline is escalating and her grip on reality is slipping but deep inside of her she’s the nurse she always was.

“A snowfall triggers these memories and even in her weakest moment, she still wants to help somebody.”

While we won’t spoil what happens in the episode, it’s sure to be an emotional goodbye, especially for Derek Thompson, who has played Charlie Fairhead on the drama since its inception.

Speaking about her on (and off) screen relationship with him, Cathy joked: “They had to pay me so much to go back and work with Derek!

“Oh I don’t know, somehow we get along so well. In terms of that friendship in the show, it just works. A lot of the writers say, ‘What happens between you two is more than I’ve written on the page’.

“There’s 50 per cent more because it’s not always what’s said, but it’s what’s not said that conveys meaning.”

Cathy added: “It was strange because Derek was used to Duffy played by Cath but I could feel her getting further and further away.

“I think it was hard for Derek because he’s not changing. Duffy’s always Charlie’s rock and Duffy is no longer his rock. He makes a promise he will always be there for her but he’s walking blind. He can do it at work because all he does is patch someone up and hand them back to their relative.”

Viewers will just have to wait and see how Duffy’s exit plays out to see the impact it will have on Charlie.

