Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. How to buy tickets for The 1975 live in the UK 2020

How to buy tickets for The 1975 live in the UK 2020

The British rockers are playing eleven dates in the UK next February - here's how to make sure you're there

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
STRADBALLY, IRELAND - AUGUST 31: Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs on stage during Electric Picnic Music Festival 2019 at on August 31, 2019 in Stradbally, Ireland. (Photo by Kieran Frost/Redferns)

The 1975 have spiked in popularity to become one of the biggest bands around today, with their first three albums debuting at Number 1 in the UK.

Advertisement

Their fourth album, Notes on a Conditional Form, is set to release in February 2020, the same month the pop-rock group are performing the UK leg of their worldwide tour.

Expect all their hits including Chocolate, The Sound, Girls and many more.

What venues and dates are the The 1975 playing?

15 February 2020 – Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, Nottingham – get tickets

16 February 2020 – Utility Arena, Newcastle Upon Tyne – get tickets

17 February 2020 – First Direct Arena, Leeds – get tickets

19 February 2020 – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth – get tickets

21 February 2020 – The O2, London – get tickets

23 February 2020 – Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, Cardiff – get tickets

25 February 2020 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham – get tickets

26 February 2020 – M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, Liverpool – get tickets

28 February 2020 – Manchester Arena, Manchester – get tickets

29 February 2020 – P&J Live, Aberdeen, Aberdeen – get tickets

1 March 2020 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow – get tickets

How can I get tickets for The 1975 live on tour in 2020?

Tickets will be available here.

Tickets for all dates go on general release at 9am on Fri 20 Sep 2019. They are limited to 4 per person.

Advertisement

Can I see a video?

Of course:

Tags

You might like

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom (Sony, HF)

When is Venom 2 released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and is there a trailer?

Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid, Getty

When is Disney’s The Little Mermaid remake released in cinemas? Cast, plot and trailer

emmerdale louis

Emmerdale debut for Denise Welch and Tim Healy’s son