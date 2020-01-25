Accessibility Links

Disney is planning a Bambi remake

The tear-jerking 1942 classic about a young fawn will be remade using photorealistic CGI

Bambi (Disney)

In recent years Disney has been steadily making its way through its hand-drawn animated classics (The Lion King, Dumbo, Mulan, The Jungle Book…) and remaking them for a 21st century audience.

So perhaps it was only a matter of time before the media giant turned its attention to Bambi, the tear-jerking 1942 classic about a young fawn who must fend for himself after a human hunter kills his mother.

The film will be remade using photorealistic CGI (similar to the new version of The Lion King), while Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser) will write the script, according to Deadline.

Production company Depth of Field will produce Bambi, reportedly alongside several other classic Disney film remakes, including Pinocchio.

Last year’s The Lion King remake, which included the likes of Donald Glover and Beyoncé in the starry voice cast, attracted some criticism for making its cast of animals too realistic, so it remains to be seen how Disney will approach its redesigns of Bambi, the rabbit Thumper and skunk Flower.

