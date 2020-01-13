Silent Witness series 23 – everything you need to know

Ever-popular forensics drama Silent Witness is back for a 23rd (!!) series on BBC One.

Advertisement

Here’s everything we know so far:

When is Silent Witness back on TV?

Silent Witness returned on Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th January 2020 at 9pm on BBC One.

Its second two-part story will air on Monday 13th and Wednesday 15th, the show moving from its usual Tuesday slot to make way for football.

What will happen in the next season of Silent Witness?

Alongside an image of the Silent Witness cast surrounded by the wreckage of a plane crash (see above), the BBC has also released a synopsis for the new season:

“A body in the concrete pillar of a car park. A downed plane. Scientific research gone wrong. The cases that end up at the Lyell Centre are rarely straightforward. Initial suspicions are challenged as the evidence mounts, and Nikki and the team must work harder than ever to find the truth.”

The aforementioned plane crash has been described by co-star David Caves, who plays Dr Jack Hodgson, as like something out of a “Bond film.”

The team search for answers in the wreckage of a plane crash – was it a terrible accident, or something more sinister? The new series of #SilentWitness starts Tuesday 7th January on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/1bFNNaLVaS — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 2, 2020

Another major story for the new season will involve an “extremely potent nerve agent” which could spell danger for Dr Chamberlain (Richard Lintern) and his colleagues.

Who will star in the new series of Silent Witness?

Our four main stars will be returning to the Lyell Centre in 2020.

Liz Carr is back as Clarissa Mullery, David Caves plays Dr Jack Hodgson, Emilia Fox as Dr Nikki Alexander, and Richard Lintern as Thomas Chamberlain.

Here’s the full cast, including guest stars – which we’ll be updating weekly as the episodes go out…

Advertisement