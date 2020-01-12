Louis Theroux: Selling Sex documentary on BBC Two – everything you need to know

Louis Theroux, one of the nation’s best known and celebrated documentary film makers returns to BBC Two on Sunday with a film about the world of people who pay for sex, or are paid to provide sexual services.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the documentary…

What is Louis Theroux: Selling Sex about?

Louis meets women legally providing sexual services, either to make a living or to supplement their income, potentially earning hundreds of pounds per hour. But rather than on the streets or in illegal brothels, these women sell sex from their own homes or hotels, utilising technology to share photos, make bookings and vet potential clients – making the exchange more accessible and, according to some, safer than the illegal alternatives. As Louis meets some of those participating in this new sexual economy, he explores whether selling sex can ever be a healthy way to make money.

Do you have a review of the show?

Radio Times’s deputy TV editor, David Butcher, says:

In another of his unsettling safaris, Louis looks at the “new sexual economy”. He’s exploring the fact that across Britain, social media and specialist websites have made legally exchanging sex for money easier than ever.

Louis wears his uncomfortable vicar look a fair bit as he meets women – from widely differing backgrounds – who aren’t full-time sex workers but make a lucrative sideline from sleeping with strangers. “It’s quite fun,” says art student Ashley. “It’s like going out, but without the commitment because it’s only one hour and then I can leave.”

Single mother Victoria says the flexibility makes it the perfect part-time job to fit in with looking after her children. But Louis senses there are deeper issues and as ever, gently probes people’s motives to find things they themselves are only just realising.

What time is Louis Theroux: Selling Sex on TV?

Louis Theroux: Selling Sex is on BBC Two at 9pm on Sunday 12th January 2020.

Advertisement

How can I stream Louis Theroux: Selling Sex online?

The show will be available to stream via BBC iPlayer from 9pm on Sunday 12th January 2020.