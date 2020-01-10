Monty Don’s American Gardens – everything you need to know

Monty Don is on the move from his own garden to explore what American outside spaces have to offer in this new series on BBC Two.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new show from the Gardeners’ World host…

What’s Monty Don’s American Gardens about?

The keen horticulturalist visits some of the most famous and interesting gardens in the US. He begins his trek in a prairie, the original American flowering wilderness, only to find much of it has disappeared. In New York, he explores vegetables being grown on the city’s rooftops, visits an enthusiastic allotment community in the Bronx and learns about the history of America’s most famous public green space, Central Park. In Philadelphia, Monty examines one of the country’s most famous gardens and enjoys a modern version of a prairie garden.

Do you have a review of the show?

Radio Times reviewer Jane Rackham says:

“Put aside all memories of Monty’s Italian and Paradise series with their structured and manicured gardens, because in America many gardens he visits are inspired by the wide open spaces of the prairies. Covering acres of ground these enormous swathes of wild planting seem to evolve organically, controlled by nature rather than the gardener.

But on his travels Monty does find other horticultural styles, such as an urban rooftop vegetable plot in Brooklyn, a glitzy, theatrical garden in Philadelphia featuring extravagant dancing fountains, and a suburban garden with white picket fences and neatly mown lawn. Maybe American gardens can’t be pigeonholed after all.”

What time is Monty Don’s American Gardens on TV?

Monty Don’s American Gardens starts on BBC Two at 8pm on Friday 10th January 2020.

It will be available to stream shortly afterwards on BBC iPlayer.