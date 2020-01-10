When is Atypical season 4 on Netflix? Who’s in the cast?

Netflix’s Atypical, about an 18-year-old on the autistic spectrum as he navigates the dating world, recently dropped its third season this November.

The show follows Sam’s growing independence through school and university with the help of his family, who have their own tumultuous personal lives, and is far too charming not to receive a fourth season.

Here’s everything you need to know about Atypical season four.

When is Atypical season 4 on Netflix?

Going by the release dates of previous seasons, expect to see Atypical season four hit Netflix in late 2020.

What will happen in Atypical season 4?

Season three ended with Elsa and Doug reconciling after Elsa’s affair with a bartender, as well as Casey’s first public kiss with girlfriend Izzie. Season four will presumably see the new couples work on their fledgeling relationships, especially as Casey is hoping to go to university in California.

Sam has finally patched things up with best friend Zahid, and season four will see the two living together while Sam continues to navigate his relationship with Paige and face the consequences of failing his ethics class.

Who is in the cast of Atypical season 4?

Keir Gilchrist will return as the penguin-loving Sam student Sam, with The Hateful Eight’s Jennifer Jason Leigh as his overprotective mother Elsa. Brigette Lundy-Paine plays Sam’s younger sister Casey, and Michael Rapaport is dad and husband Doug.

Is there a trailer for Atypical season 4?

Not just yet – here’s the trailer for season 3 to tide you over: