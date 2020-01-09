What time is Gino’s Italian Escape on ITV? What’s it about?

He’s one of the best-known TV chefs in Britain, but now Gino D’Acampo is taking viewers on a culinary escape around Italy on primetime ITV.

What is Gino’s Italian Escape about?

Gino D’Acampo’s latest leg begins in the Italian fashion capital of Milan, where he visits an elegant cocktail bar who were the first to introduce the idea of the aperitivo in the city. Its train station is one of the busiest in Europe and it’s from here he travels on to the town of Treviglio, the home of Bianchi bikes – the first mass-manufactured bicycle in the world. Gino gets a tour of the factory before test riding one of their latest electric bikes alongside a group of local cyclists. Moving on, he visits the medieval town of Bergamo, where he meets ice-cream maker Niccolo, and visits a co-operative restaurant.

Radio Times’s Jane Rackham says:

“If the chill of Britain in January hasn’t got you dreaming about a summer holiday, the sight of Gino D’Acampo strolling through sun-drenched Milan just might. It looks glorious. The city is “the heart of Italian style and fashion”, but Gino sips an aperitivo in the bar famous for introducing cocktails to “everyday people” before hopping on a train trundling through the scenic plains of Lombardy to visit the Bianchi bike factory.

He cooks a traditional veal Milanese, which he says can be adapted to use aubergine if you’re vegetarian, and makes stracciatella ice-cream and delicious-sounding limoncetta biscuits, which he makes molto velocemente in medieval Bergamo’s former prison, now a co-operative restaurant employing disadvantaged people.”

What time is Gino’s Italian Escape on TV?

Gino’s Italian Escape is on Thursday January 9th at 8.30pm on ITV