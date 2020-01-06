Love Island’s Sophie Piper is old friends with former winner Kem Cetinay

Winter Love Island‘s Sophie Piper has support from the winner of the show’s third series, who went to school with the model and medical PA.

Kem Cetinay won 2015’s Love Island competition while in a couple with Amber Davies and has since launched a media career with stints on This Morning and Dancing on Ice.

Prior to her official announcement for the cast of Winter Love Island, Cetinay responded to rumours that she would be joining the line-up.

He said: “She’s really sweet. She’s such a nice girl. I’m sure she would be [up for it]. She’s a pretty girl and she’s got loads of chat.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if [producers] tried to [sign her up] because of course, it’d be an amazing story.”

He went on to recall his initial meeting with Piper when they were both very young.

“[Soph is] very likeable and she’s really sweet, she really is. I remember her from when she was really young. Now she’s like this full-grown girl doing modelling. It feels weird because I knew her when I was like ten! She’s a really likeable girl and such a nice family.”

Piper wasn’t always on good terms with her sister, Saturdays singer and Ninja Warrior UK presenter Rochelle Humes, but oddly enough Kem played a role in getting them back in touch.

After 23 years apart, he drunkenly FaceTimed Sophie while at a Christmas party with her elder sister.

“I get a bit excitable when I’m drunk,” he said. “I spoke to Rochelle at the party and talked about it and she said due to family stuff they hadn’t spoke for so many years.

“I just pulled out FaceTime without considering the sensitive family topic and I just FaceTimed the sisters. They’ve become really close. I like to look at myself as the modern day Jeremy Kyle.”

So, it looks like Piper will have two notable TV personalities backing her during her time as an Islander…

Winter Love Island begins airing on ITV2 on Sunday 12th January