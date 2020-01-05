Accessibility Links

Dancing on Ice: First six songs of week one revealed

The competition is heating up as this year's celebrities prepare for the first elimination

Dancing on ice

After weeks of training, this year’s Dancing on Ice contestants will strap their skates on to compete against each other for the first time at the weekend.

Ahead of the big night, the show’s official Twitter account has offered a sneak peek at what songs we can expect to see the first six couples dance to.

Magician Ben Hanlin will take to the ice with his professional partner Carlotta Edwards to the nu-metal classic Bring Me To Life by Evanescence.

Dancing On Ice H and Matt evers (Getty)
Ian ‘H’ Watkins and dance partner Matt Evers

Ian Watkins, also known as H from Steps, is performing with Matt Evers as the first same-sex couple in the show’s history and their first dance will be to Panic at the Disco’s energetic hit High Hopes.

TV presenter and former “King of the Jungle” Joe Swash will dance a routine to Olly Murs’ Dance with Me Tonight alongside his partner Alexandra Schauman.

Coronation Street star Lisa George is giving her routine a vintage feel by skating to Nat King Cole’s 1957 classic When I Fall in Love, partnered up with professional Tom Naylor.

Perri Kiely of the Britain’s Got Talent dance troupe Diversity is teaming with pro skater Vanessa Bauer for a routine set to Robbie Williams’ version of Puttin’ On The Ritz.

The final confirmed song at this stage is Give It Up by KC & The Sunshine Band, which chat show host Trisha Goddard will dance to alongside partner Lukasz Rozycki.

Of course, there are six other contestants who will be performing on Sunday night, but their respective songs are yet to be announced by ITV.

Dancing on Ice returns on Sunday 5th January at 6pm on ITV

Who is Trisha Goddard? Meet the talk show host joining Dancing On Ice 2020

Who is Ben Hanlin? Meet the magician joining Dancing On Ice 2020

Who is Ian Watkins? H from Steps is joining Dancing On Ice 2020

Who is Lisa George? The Corrie star joining the cast of Dancing On Ice 2020