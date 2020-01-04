Olly Murs’s old friend auditions for The Voice UK – but does he turn for her?

The big idea behind The Voice UK‘s blind auditions is that the person singing could be anyone, even someone known to a member of its celebrity judging panel.

Such is the case for Olly Murs on Saturday night’s series premiere, where one of the singers auditioning is a former colleague from before he launched his music career.

32-year-old Lara George from Essex first met Murs when she was just 16 and the pair later worked together at a call centre.

These days, George is employed as a learning support worker but singing remains a passion for her just as it is for her ex-workmate.

She has a chance at landing her own music career with an audition on The Voice UK, where she’ll be singing Jess Glynne’s number one hit song Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself.

The question is: does Murs hit the big button and spin his chair for her? ITV are keeping quiet, but all will be revealed when the episode airs on Saturday night.

George isn’t the only contestant who has a link to the celebrity coaches, as fellow performer ShezAr has previously worked with the one-and-only Tom Jones.

ShezAr is the sister of Beneath Your Beautiful singer Labrinth and once performed with a gospel choir on Tom Jones and Beverly Knight’s Gospel Christmas, a special which first aired on BBC Two in 2017.

The Voice UK returns to ITV at 8:30pm on Saturday 4th January