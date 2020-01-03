Dancing on Ice: First six songs of week one revealed

After weeks of training, this year’s Dancing on Ice contestants will strap their skates on to compete against each other for the first time at the weekend.

Advertisement

Ahead of the big night, the show’s official Twitter account has offered a sneak peek at what songs we can expect to see the first six couples dance to.

Magician Ben Hanlin will take to the ice with his professional partner Carlotta Edwards to the nu-metal classic Bring Me To Life by Evanescence.

Ian Watkins, also known as H from Steps, is performing with Matt Evers as the first same-sex couple in the show’s history and their first dance will be to Panic at the Disco’s energetic hit High Hopes.

TV presenter and former “King of the Jungle” Joe Swash will dance a routine to Olly Murs’ Dance with Me Tonight alongside his partner Alexandra Schauman.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Coronation Street star Lisa George is giving her routine a vintage feel by skating to Nat King Cole’s 1957 classic When I Fall in Love, partnered up with professional Tom Naylor.

Perri Kiely of the Britain’s Got Talent dance troupe Diversity is teaming with pro skater Vanessa Bauer for a routine set to Robbie Williams’ version of Puttin’ On The Ritz.

The final confirmed song at this stage is Give It Up by KC & The Sunshine Band, which chat show host Trisha Goddard will dance to alongside partner Lukasz Rozycki.

Psst! Want to know what songs our first six couples are skating to? Let's see how they do, on #DancingOnIce this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/MwJDOnoM3j — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 2, 2020

Of course, there are six other contestants who will be performing on Sunday night, but their respective songs are yet to be announced by ITV.

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice returns on Sunday 5th January at 6pm on ITV