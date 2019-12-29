Crazy Rich Asians director wants to team with Kelly Marie Tran for Star Wars ‘Rose Tico’ spin-off

The director of last year’s smash-hit romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians has expressed interest in making a Star Wars TV series about Rose Tico, played by Kelly Marie Tran.

Advertisement

Having made her first appearance in 2017’s The Last Jedi as an important new character, Rose had very little to do in the saga’s final instalment The Rise of Skywalker. In fact, Slate estimated her total time on screen as one minute and 16 seconds.

This has upset many fans who enjoyed her appearance in the previous film, a role for which Tran was later subjected to online harassment and bullying.

Director Jon M. Chu has said on Twitter that he would be interested in making a series about the character for streaming service Disney+, using the hashtag #RoseTicoDeservedBetter.

If such a series were to go ahead, Rose would not be the first Star Wars character to make the jump to streaming as both Rogue One’s Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) are receiving series of their own.

These established characters are joining Pedro Pascal’s The Mandalorian on Disney’s new service, which will finally arrive in the UK on 31st March 2020.

There has been no official word on whether Disney would consider a Rose Tico spin-off series, but with intense fan interest and a big name director throwing his hat in the ring, it might not be so far, far, away…

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in cinemas now