Who is Richard Arnold? Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas special contestant

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas Special: Richard Arnold

Age: 50

Twitter: @RichardAArnold

When did Richard Arnold do Strictly? Richard took on Strictly for the first time in 2012.

Who was he originally partnered with in Strictly? He was first partnered with Erin Boag – the pair were eliminated in week 7.

Famous for: Entertainment journalism/reality TV

TV journalist Richard got his start in entertainment news while studying at City University in London, landing a job on Inside Soap magazine during the mid ‘90s. Graduating to television work, Richard’s first job was on the BBC’s The Sunday Show, and he became GMTV’s TV critic in 1997.

After spending three and a half years fronting a music and lifestyle show for Liberty London Radio from May ’97-November 2000, Richard returned to the comfort of the GMTV sofa, where he presented daily items on TV and showbiz for the next decade.

During that time, Hampshire-born Arnold broadened his on-air CV by hosting the chat show Loose Lips on Sky Living, The Richard Arnold Show for GMTV and making guest appearances as himself on the likes of Shameless, Footballers’ Wives and Hustle.

He also participated in first series of Celebrity MasterChef in 2006 and found himself back in the kitchen in 2007, presiding over the ITV cookery series Soapstar Superchef. He came second on an edition of Cebrity Mastermind in January 2012 (specialist subject: Dallas) and was appointed Daybreak’s showbiz editor in May, as well as working on Good Morning Britain.

Who is Richard Arnold dancing with for the Strictly 2019 Christmas special?

For his second attempt, Richard will be dancing with Luba Mushtuk.

What is Richard Arnold dancing for the Strictly 2019 Christmas special?

Richard will be dancing the Foxtrot to ‘You’re a Mean One, Mr Grinch’ by Albert Hague.

What has Richard Arnold said about coming back for the Strictly Christmas special?

As expected, Richard is nervous – but is pleased to be in Luba’s capable (if not razor-sharp) hands.

“Yeah excited, it’s great to be back. I was just saying that being asked to do the Christmas show is a real privilege because it doesn’t have quite the jeopardy of doing it the first time round, because there’s no danger of you not going through to the next week because there isn’t a next week,” he told RadioTimes.com.

“But I’m in very very good hands, these nails, they are sharp. When I did it last time, Erin was my professional partner and she would sort of squeeze my hand now and then if I was travelling in the wrong direction. And then, this one gets the nails in but it’s meant with love. She puts the nails in but she has this trademark twinkle, so you’re like, ‘Okay right we’re going this way are we?'”

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Special returns on Christmas Day at 4.40pm on BBC One