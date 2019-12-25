Accessibility Links

  When is Moana on BBC One this Christmas Day? Review and trailer

When is Moana on BBC One this Christmas Day? Review and trailer

This is why you should tune in on Christmas Day...

Screen Shot 2019-12-23 at 16.47.54

If you’re looking for a great family film to watch on Christmas Day you need look no further than the brilliant Moana, which takes the Disney princess stories to Polynesia for an adventure that will have everyone enthralled.

Is Moana any good? Do you have a review?

MOANA ★★★★★

The Disney canon of perfect princesses gets an exhilarating animated addition with the debut of spirited Polynesian teenager Moana, who challenges tradition to embark on a quest to save her people from a terrible curse. Awesome animation, terrific tunes, cute creature sidekicks and Dwayne Johnson as the voice of shapeshifting demigod Maui guarantee there’s something for all the family to enjoy over the Christmas period.

Is there a trailer?

When is Moana on TV this Christmas?

Watch Moana on Christmas Day at 12.55 on BBC1

All about Moana

Screen Shot 2019-12-23 at 16.47.54
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

