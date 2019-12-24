What’s on TV on Friday 27th December?

By Kelly Anne Taylor

Advertisement

It may be post-Christmas, but why not hold onto those festive feelings for just a little while longer? From Love Actually to a documentary on Bonnie and Clyde, there’s a lot on telly that caters to whatever mood you are in!

Zootropolis—3:15pm BBC One

A Disney animation set in an alternative universe populated exclusively by animals, we meet Judy Hopps (a rabbit police office). She forms an unlikely friendship with con-artist, Nick Wilde (a fox). The duo have to solve a case, finding the whereabouts of fourteen predators that have suspiciously gone missing, all within a 48 hour time frame.

A Question of Sport at 50— 8:30pm BBC One

With Sue Barker at the helm, and competitive captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell, A Question of Sport is a much-loved quiz show. This documentary takes a look at the show’s rich 50 year history and its highlights. Tune in to watch the great and the good of the sporting world pay tribute to their art.

The Man Who Saw Too Much– BBC iPlayer (expires today)

This extraordinary documentary tells the story of 106 year old Boris Pahor who is believed to be the oldest survivor of the Nazi concentration camps. It explores Pahor’s fight against fascism, betrayal and the deeply disturbing terrors of the Holocaust. Boris Pahor was kept at Alsace, where nearly half of its prisoners died, before he was moved to Dachau, Dora, Harzungen, Bergen-Belsen and Natzweiler.

Coronation Street, 7:30pm ITV

It has become a Corrie tradition that every couple of years, a character is called upon to destroy the Bistro. In this episode, Michelle (played by Kim Marsh) loses her temper when she discovers that Ray is the mystery buyer of the restaurant. This episode marks the end of Michelle’s 13 year reign as Corrie’s chief-venter.

Bonnie & Clyde, 8:40pm PBS America

During the American depression, outlaw lovers Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went on a two-year killing spree across the Midwest. The combination of romance and cold-blooded murder has rather chillingly captivated audiences worldwide. This in-depth documentary explores the story of these star-crossed criminals from poverty stricken childhoods to their descent into lives fuelled by crime.

Love Actually, 10:10pm ITV

Advertisement

Richard Curtis brings us this heart-warming romantic comedy, which features Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson. It tells the story of several ordinary Londoners in their lead up to Christmas. From extraordinary highs to heart-breaking lows, this film encapsulates the essence of love, family and Christmas.