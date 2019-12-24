Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. What time is The Jonathan Ross Christmas Show on ITV?

What time is The Jonathan Ross Christmas Show on ITV?

Everything you need to know about the festive edition...

jonathan ross show

On Christmas Eve the chat show host returns for a very festive edition of the Jonathan Ross Show…

Advertisement

What time is the Jonathan Ross Show on TV?

The Jonathan Ross Show Christmas special airs on Christmas Eve at 9pm on ITV.

Who’s on the sofa for the show?

Jonathan is joined by former Doctor Who star David Tennant, David Oyelowo, pop star Rita Ora, TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal, jazz musician Jamie Cullum, comedian Bec Hill and former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne on what looks likely to a very busy night in the chat show world!

Where is it filmed? 

The Jonathan Ross Show is filmed at Television Centre – the old home of the BBC. Since its closure in 2013, the site has been undergoing a major renovation, retaining three of its original studios. Ross’s show – which airs on BBC’s rival ITV – is recorded in the newly-refurbished Studio TC1.

Tags

All about The Jonathan Ross Show

jonathan ross show
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

X Factor’s Sam Bailey on talking to Simon Cowell, the ‘Boltmeister’ and swearing at Danny Dyer

russell-brand

Russell Brand in trouble with Ofcom for discussing sex with an Elvis impersonator on air

143333.16e3ab9d-8cba-4aaf-88ad-d4f2909ba768

Who earns what? Full BBC screen star salaries revealed

127336

How Graham Norton’s Big Red Chair “changed lives”