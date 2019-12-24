Best films on TV this Christmas and New Year

Christmas TV schedules have finally dropped and some great films feature in the line-up.

From classics like Love Actually and Home Alone, to children’s favourites Frozen and Moana, the action-packed flicks of Indiana Jones and Britain’s favourite spy – yes you, Mr Bond – plus drama by way of The Wolf of Wall Street and Billy Elliot, there really is something for everybody this year.

See our pick of the best movies to watch for free on TV this Christmas and New Year, which we’ve handily split by genre so you can choose family films for the kids, action, rom-com or drama…

Best kids films on TV this Christmas and New Year

Shrek

It’s the story of fairy tales within a fairy tale, when evil Lord Farquaad banishes a host of fairy tale characters to the swamp, it’s main inhabitant – ogre Shrek – finds it has become far too crowded for his liking.

He cuts a deal with the Lord to win back sole occupancy of the bog – a deal which entails rescuing Princess Fiona from a dragon. He sets out on his a quest alongside a trusty (chatty) companion, Donkey.

Featuring the voices of Mike Myers as Shrek, Eddie Murphy as Donkey and Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona, this DreamWorks animation makes excellent entertainment for kids and adults alike.

Saturday 21st December, ITV1, 4:50pm

Toy Story

The original, and best (arguably). When a young boy named Andy receives a new spaceman figure, Buzz Lightyear, Andy’s favourite toy, the cowboy Woody, starts to feel left out.

An accident sees both toys separated from the boy, and they end up in the house of Andy’s neighbour – the notorious toy torturer, Sid. Will they make it back to Andy’s before he moves house?

Featuring the voice of Tom Hanks as Woody and Tim Allen as Buzz, this was a ground-breaking animation when it was released 24 years ago, and it remains as mesmerising to this day.

Sunday 22nd December, BBC One, 1:50pm

Frozen

A tale of two sisters, Frozen follows Princess Anna on her journey to North Mountain to confront her elder sister, Elsa – the Queen with magical powers, who has unwittingly inflicted eternal winter on the land of Arendelle.

A Disney sensation, this award-winning feature is the second highest-grossing animation of all time.

Christmas Eve, BBC One, 3pm

Elf

When Buddy the elf finds out he is human – an adopted child of Papa Elf – he travels to New York in search of his biological father.

Struggling to adapt to life outside the North Pole, he ends up creating mayhem across the city. Will he be able to win his father’s affections, and more importantly, win the heart of Santa Land employee, Jovie?

A much-loved Christmas comedy, Elf stars Will Ferrell in the title role.

Christmas Eve, ITV1, 5:15pm

Home Alone

“KEVIN!”

(Need we say more?)

Home Alone follows Kevin, the young boy who is accidentally left at home on his own when his family go on holiday for Christmas. On discovering his house is about to be burgled by notorious robbers – the self-styled ‘Wet Bandits’ – Kevin puts an awe-inspiring plan in place to protect it.

Funny, heart-warming, this one’s for all the family, and best of all, it’s followed by Home Alone 2 on Christmas Day (Channel 4, 4:55pm).

Christmas Eve, Channel 4, 5:30pm

Beauty & The Beast (2017)

Featuring a star-studded cast including Emma Watson, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson, this tale as old as time tells of Belle, a young woman who rushes to the rescue of her father after he is imprisoned in a castle by a beast.

Taking her father’s place, a friendship slowly blossoms between Belle and the Beast, who she later finds out is a prince that has been cursed.

Christmas Eve, BBC One, 7:30pm

Moana

Moana, the adventurous teenage daughter of chief Tui, embarks on a brave mission to protect her island’s people, its flora and fauna, in seeking out demigod Maui and persuading him to return the stolen heart of goddess Te Fiti.

Featuring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as the voice of Maui, Nicole Scherzinger as Sina (Moana’s mother), and Auliʻi Cravalho as the animation’s heroine, Moana is a story of courage and friendship, set in the Pacific Ocean.

Christmas Day, BBC One, 12:55pm

Finding Dory

Forgetful regal blue tang Dory embarks on a journey to find her parents after remembering she was separated from them as a child.

Traversing the ocean, she is accompanied on her adventures by clownfish father and son duo, Marlin and Nemo.

A critically-acclaimed sequel to Disney Pixar’s Finding Nemo, Finding Dory features the voices of Ellen deGeneres (as Dory), Diane Keaton and Idris Elba.

Christmas Day, BBC One, 3:10pm