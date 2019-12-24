Accessibility Links

  3. A Christmas Carol episode 2 is called “dark”, “brave” and “thrilling” by BBC viewers

A Christmas Carol episode 2 is called “dark”, “brave” and “thrilling” by BBC viewers

Fans have taken to social media to defend the show from its critics

After a divisive first episode on Sunday night, the second instalment of the BBC’s A Christmas Carol seems to be winning people over.

Viewers described the show as “fresh”, “dark”, and “thrilling” on Twitter, with particular praise going to the performances and direction by Nick Murphy (The Last Kingdom).

Here’s what people had to say about last night’s episode…

One point of contention that has left viewers divided are the changes that this version of A Christmas Carol has made to the original Dickens story.

The most controversial decisions have been the addition of foul language, Bob Cratchit’s more aggressive persona and a subplot involving the ghost of Jacob Marley.

However, these tweaks and additions are finding an increasing number of defenders on social media, while others are drawing attention to areas where this Christmas Carol is actually more faithful than other famous adaptations.

Shockingly, Kermit the Frog did not appear in the 1843 novella.

A Christmas Carol comes to a close tonight on BBC One at 9pm

