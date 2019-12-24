A Christmas Carol episode 2 is called “dark”, “brave” and “thrilling” by BBC viewers

After a divisive first episode on Sunday night, the second instalment of the BBC’s A Christmas Carol seems to be winning people over.

Viewers described the show as “fresh”, “dark”, and “thrilling” on Twitter, with particular praise going to the performances and direction by Nick Murphy (The Last Kingdom).

Here’s what people had to say about last night’s episode…

This may be unpopular? this maybe controversial? this maybe against the grain ? But I absolutely Love the new BBC adaptation of A Christmas Carol. I love it and I have seen a few Christmas Carols and I’ve told a few Christmas carols in my time .Congratulations #ChristmasCarol — Owen Griffiths (@OwenSGriffiths) December 23, 2019

Always enjoy a @BBC drama, and I am absolutely loving this take on #AChristmasCarol! Exactly what I would've expected from the creator of #PeakyBlinders; dark and thrilling. Can't wait for tonight's episode! — Carys Jones (@CarysBerrow) December 24, 2019

Absolutely loving #AChristmasCarol on BBC. Top cast. Direction and script a knockout @nickmurftweets Love the sombre palette and painterly lighting. Genius transitions via camera obscura & film.Subtlety of the magic, the social message. Convincing psychology. Ace! #bbcdrama kudos — Patricia Murphy (@_PatriciaMurphy) December 24, 2019

That’s Ep2 all watched and I honestly didn’t expect the show to take such a turn. How the hell can Scrooge be redeemed if he ends up doing what is being hinted at?

Having said that, I’m loving this iteration of the story. It’s fresh, captivating and daring. #AChristmasCarol https://t.co/MB1ABQYt5W — Tom Dix (@TomDMDix) December 24, 2019

One point of contention that has left viewers divided are the changes that this version of A Christmas Carol has made to the original Dickens story.

The most controversial decisions have been the addition of foul language, Bob Cratchit’s more aggressive persona and a subplot involving the ghost of Jacob Marley.

However, these tweaks and additions are finding an increasing number of defenders on social media, while others are drawing attention to areas where this Christmas Carol is actually more faithful than other famous adaptations.

#ChristmasCarol is a brave 21st century reinvention and not another tired repeat of a hackneyed old story. Allow yourselves to be challenged or watch one of the hundreds of repetitive other adaptations. It's not hard. — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 23, 2019

I've been quietly observing the hoohah resulting from English teachers watching #AChristmasCarol and I think I have made my decision. Is it a good teaching aid? No. Is it useful for students to revise for GCSE? No. Is it a different, imaginative interpretation of a classic? Yes — MrsLambert (@bertshell) December 24, 2019

Oh my days, it’s an ADAPTION. Nobody said it was going to be identical to the original! Yes it’s odd, yes it’s dark and shock, horror it has bad language! It’s just a different take on a classic. If people really don’t like it, the option to turn over is there ????????‍♀️ #ChristmasCarol — Sheri Hamilton-Shaw (@SheriCariad) December 23, 2019

Most of those moaning about the adaptation of #ChristmasCarol seem to be basing their expectations on the muppets version :-(. Read the book!!!! Mines, mills, Ali Baba etc. — Mike Claridge (@mjclaridge) December 23, 2019

Shockingly, Kermit the Frog did not appear in the 1843 novella.

A Christmas Carol comes to a close tonight on BBC One at 9pm