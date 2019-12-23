Who is Chizzy Akudolu? Strictly Come Dancing contestant returns for 2019 Christmas Special

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special: Chizzy Akudolu

Age: 46

Twitter: @chizzyakudolu

Which Strictly professional has Chizzy been paired with? Graziano Di Prima

What series did Chizzy star in? Strictly 2017 – she was the first celebrity to be eliminated

Who was she paired with then? Pasha Kovalev

What is Chizzy Akudolu famous for?

Andrea Chizoba “Chizzy” Akudolu is best-known for playing heart surgeon Mo Effanga in Holby City, but her TV career began in 2002, when she won a BBC Talent Initiative called The Urban Sketch Showcase. This led to roles in EastEnders, Green Wing, Hollyoaks Later, Twenty Twelve and The Inbetweeners, as well as a regular in Holby.

The actress is no stranger to dancing, as earlier this year she took part in Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief with a duo from Casualty – together they performed Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars and came second.

Akudolu has also appeared in a range of children’s TV – most notably starring in the lead role in CBBC’s Jinx as Cookie, the Fairy Godmother.

What is Chizzy Akudolu dancing in the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas special?