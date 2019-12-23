Accessibility Links

When is The Chase Celebrity Special on TV? Who’s in it?

There are two festive episodes of The Chase Celebrity Special - here's everything you need to know about them

‘Tis the season for the tenth series of The Chase Celebrity Special to take on a festive turn.

Famous personalities from all over the celeb landscape will be flexing their brains for the chance to win a cash prize for charity – all to the tune of host Bradley Walsh barely “holding it in” when an innuendo inevitably crops up in a question.

The Doctor Who star has yet to convince his co-stars to take their chances with The Chaser, but the chase is as on as ever.

When is The Chase Celebrity Special on TV?

There are two The Chase Celebrity Specials coming to ITV this year. The first will air on Saturday 21st December at 6.25pm and the second will air on Christmas Day (25th December) at 6pm. 

Will The Chase Celebrity Special be available to stream?

Both episodes will be available to stream shortly after they air on ITV Hub.

Who is in this year’s The Chase Celebrity Special?

Saturday’s festive episode will welcome Rev Kate Bottley, Dr Ranj Singh, Made in Chelsea’s Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo and comedian Ed Byrn. The quartet will pit their wits against the ruthless quiz master, pulling together their knowledge to race down the game board with enough funds left at the end for their chosen charity.

On Christmas Day, it will be X Factor presenter Kate Thornton, TOWIE star James Argent, comedian Lucy Porter and presenter Nik Speakman’s turn. Laugh along with Bradley as they wrack their brains while you digest your Christmas lunch (or tuck into some seconds?).

