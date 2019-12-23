Boxing Day sales 2019 – stores taking part and best deals

Boxing Day sales kick off on 26th December and while there will be plenty of deals to be had in store the more savvy shopper will be curled up on the sofa searching online for the best offers.

Boxing Day is traditionally when all the stores start slashing prices to shift what they haven’t sold at Christmas. Offers pop up on everything from tech and gadgets to kitchen appliances, toys and utilities.

The Entertainer is offering 40% off LEGO right now, while Currys has a few good TV offers. We’ve rounded up the best places to look online for the best Boxing Day sale deals as well as a few products to keep an eye on.

When do the Boxing Day sales start?

Traditionally 26th December, but some offers will kick off slightly before labelled as Christmas sales. Sales can continue through to New Year.

What stores will have Boxing Day sales?

Amazon – look for last minute Christmas deals in the online retailer’s special shopping event.

AO.com – everything from tech to appliances, laptops and gadgets.

Argos – the Crazy Code sale continues with money off toys. You can also get furniture in the end of season clearance.

Boots – Beauty, electricals and the odd bargain.

Currys – for the tech savvy, those in need of a laptop, TV or smartwatch as well as gaming deals.

John Lewis & Partners – everything from electricals to gaming and toys.

M&S – pick up a last minute deal on gifts, toys and clothes.

Next – one of the biggest Boxing Day sales, look for home items or clothes.

Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, gaming and toys.

Best Boxing Day sales deals

Argos Crazy Codes

Argos has its Crazy Code offer with 10% off board games, just enter the code GAMES10 at the checkout to claim the discount. The code changes each week for Wednesday so make sure to check back for the new round of offers.

Fitbit Versa Lite for £99.99 with free Google Nest Mini

Argos also has this deal on a FitBit in an early offer. You get the Google Nest Mini, worth £34.99, free.

FitBit Charge 3 – was £129, now £94.99 at John Lewis

If you’re after a FitBit and the Argos deal wasn’t for you, John Lewis has this version of the popular watch.

Sony Playstation 4 Pro with free game

Looking to snap up a PS4 in the sales? There’s this Argos offer which gets you a free game when you get the PS4 Pro. You can choose from Spiderman, Call of Duty, Wolfenstein and more. There are also plenty of bundles on offer…

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer – was £449, now £279.99 at Currys

Bake Off fans this one is for you. Popular during Black Friday, the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer has made another appearance in the sales. It comes with four accessories: stainless steel mixing bowl, flat beater, six-wire whip and dough book.

Samsung 50″ TV – was £449, now £379 at Currys

Currys has this great deal on the Samsung UE50RU7020KXXU for £379. That’s a really good price for a 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV. You also get a six month Spotify premium membership for free as well as Google Nest Mini for an extra £10.

Sony Bravia 49″ Smart TV – was £899, now £499

Another big TV for a great discount. This is 4K, Ultra HD and HDR and has most Smart features. There’s Freeview built in for you Netflix users.

Samsung The Frame 43″ Smart 4k TV – was £999, now £799 at Currys

A popular choice of late, The Frame has HDR10+ and 4K Ultra HD – it’s top of the range – so £200 off isn’t to be sniffed at.

Google Nest Hub – was £119, now £59 at Currys

All the Google Assistant features in a touchscreen format. These sold well over Black Friday, and if you’re looking for a late Christmas gift or treat in the sales this could be it.

How long do the Boxing Day sales last for?

This varies depending on the retailer, but the best offers will be available from Boxing Day when Christmas is behind us and the stock needs shifting. There will be offers on through to the New Year as shops try and get shoppers to part with their cash after an expensive time of year.

How to get a good deal in the Boxing Day sales

Make sure you know what you want first then you won’t be caught out by impulse buys. Also check what the price was before the sale as sometimes it varies per retailer and the discount may not be as good as you first thought.

It’s also good to keep an eye on the bestsellers too whether that’s the Shark Vacuum Cleaners for £199, the Amazon Echo Dot with clock for £34.99 or the John Lewis deal on the Samsung Fridge Freezer combo which is now £369.