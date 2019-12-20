Who is Mark Wright? Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2019 contestant

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas special: Mark Wright

Age: 32

Twitter: @MarkWright_

Famous for: starring in The Only Way is Essex and being runner-up in the eleventh series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here

Mark first became famous on the first series of The Only Way is Essex when it launched in 2010 and has dabbled in television presenting on Take Me Out spin-off programme The Gossip on ITV2. In 2011 he was a favourite on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, finishing second to musician Dougie Poynter.

He has since had a lucrative presenting career both in the States and in the UK.

The reality TV star is married to former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan.

When did Mark Wright star in Strictly?

Mark Wright signed up to Strictly 2014 – where he managed to make it all the way to the final.

Who was Mark Wright partnered up with?

He was teamed with Karen Hauer for his original Strictly run.

Who is Mark Wright with partnered with for the Strictly Christmas special?

This time, Wrighty has partnered up with Strictly favourite Janette Manrara.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Special airs Christmas Day at 4.40pm on BBC One.