Who is Chizzy Akudolu? Strictly Come Dancing contestant returns for 2019 Christmas Special
Strictly 2017 star Akudolu is best known for playing heart surgeon Mo in Holby City and has some dance experience under her belt
Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special: Chizzy Akudolu
Age: 46
Twitter: @chizzyakudolu
Which Strictly professional has Chizzy been paired with? Graziano Di Prima
What series did Chizzy star in? Strictly 2017 – she was the first celebrity to be eliminated
Who was she paired with then? Pasha Kovalev
What is Chizzy Akudolu famous for?
Andrea Chizoba “Chizzy” Akudolu is best-known for playing heart surgeon Mo Effanga in Holby City, but her TV career began in 2002, when she won a BBC Talent Initiative called The Urban Sketch Showcase. This led to roles in EastEnders, Green Wing, Hollyoaks Later, Twenty Twelve and The Inbetweeners. From 2012 until June this year, Akudolu was a series regular on Holby.
The actress is no stranger to dancing, as earlier this year she took part in Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief with a duo from Casualty – together they performed Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars and came second.
Akudolu has also appeared in a range of children’s TV – most notably starring in the lead role in CBBC’s Jinx as Cookie, the Fairy Godmother.
Radio Times spoke exclusively to Chizzy Akudolu:
Why are you doing Strictly?
“I’ve always had a thing for Pasha and I thought this was a good way of getting close to him!”
Have you prepared for the show at all?
“I started going to the gym, but got bored. My Strictly diet involves less fried chicken. I’m looking forward to getting super fit.”
Hear more from Chizzy and Pasha in our exclusive interview below:
Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Special airs Christmas Day at 4.40pm on BBC One