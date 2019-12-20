Who is Chizzy Akudolu? Strictly Come Dancing contestant returns for 2019 Christmas Special

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special: Chizzy Akudolu

Age: 46

Twitter: @chizzyakudolu

Which Strictly professional has Chizzy been paired with? Graziano Di Prima

What series did Chizzy star in? Strictly 2017 – she was the first celebrity to be eliminated

Who was she paired with then? Pasha Kovalev

What is Chizzy Akudolu famous for?

Andrea Chizoba “Chizzy” Akudolu is best-known for playing heart surgeon Mo Effanga in Holby City, but her TV career began in 2002, when she won a BBC Talent Initiative called The Urban Sketch Showcase. This led to roles in EastEnders, Green Wing, Hollyoaks Later, Twenty Twelve and The Inbetweeners. From 2012 until June this year, Akudolu was a series regular on Holby.

The actress is no stranger to dancing, as earlier this year she took part in Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief with a duo from Casualty – together they performed Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars and came second.

Akudolu has also appeared in a range of children’s TV – most notably starring in the lead role in CBBC’s Jinx as Cookie, the Fairy Godmother.

Radio Times spoke exclusively to Chizzy Akudolu: