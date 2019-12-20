When is Bancroft back on TV?

ITV’s murder-mystery is set to return for a second season, after the show’s season finale ended with more questions than answers about the fate of Detective Superintendent Elizabeth Bancroft (Broadchurch’s Sarah Parish).

Here’s everything you need to know about Bancroft season two, including cast, trailer, and what happened in season one…

When is Bancroft season two on TV?

CONFIRMED: Bancroft will return on Wednesday 1st January 2020 at 9pm on ITV, with further episodes following on 2nd and 3rd January.

There will be three episodes in the series.

What will happen in season two?

As ITV puts it:

“The new series opens with Bancroft at the height of her career. The drama focuses on her continuing success and her enhanced reputation as a ‘good cop’.

“However, her success comes at a price. She’s isolated and estranged from her beloved son, Joe (Adam Long), facing increasing pressure as a result of her dangerous pact with crime boss Daanish Kamara (Ryan McKen) and is forever under the watchful eye of Superintendent Cliff Walker (Adrian Edmondson) who strongly believe she’s corrupt and should be exposed as such.

“When Joe is implicated in a disturbing double murder case, Bancroft’s personal and professional life come crashing down around her. She is determined to protect her son, but in doing so finds herself up against a chilling new antagonist. With threats closing in from all sides, the repercussions of her past actions will come back to haunt her in ways she could never have expected.”

Writer and creator Kate Brooke said: “In Bancroft I wanted to explore a contentious anti-heroine, a woman we love and loathe in equal measure. I’m thrilled to be continuing her story. In this new series the repercussions of her past actions will come back to bite her in ways she could never have expected.”

Catherine Oldfield, Executive Producer for Tall Story Pictures added: “That the audience took to Elizabeth Bancroft in all her terrible, distorted glory in such numbers is fantastic. Kate has loads of brilliant twists and turns in store for this new series and I can’t wait to see what Sarah and the cast do with them.”

Who stars in Bancroft season two?

Broadchurch’s Sarah Parish will return in the title role, playing the ruthless Elizabeth Bancroft.

Adam Long is back as her grown-up son Joe Bancroft, while Adrian Edmondson returns as Cliff Walker. Charles Babalola returns as DS Andy Bevan, Ryan McKen is drugs boss Daanish Kamara, and Shameem Ahmad is back as Daanish’s estranged mum Mrs Kamara.

We also have some newcomers for season two.

Charlotte Hope joins the cast as Joe’s fiancé Annabel Connors, David Avery plays Detective Superintendent Jake Harper, and Jacqueline Boatswain plays Chief Constable Frances Holland.

As we pick up the story a couple of years later, it remains to be seen whether Faye Marsay could return as DS Katherine Stevens. Last time we saw her she was in a hospital bed, barely clinging to life…

Is there a trailer for Bancroft season two?

There’s this brief teaser trailer: