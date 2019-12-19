The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Patrick Kielty & Alex Scott

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Tonight, the show goes to a galaxy far, far away as some of the actors from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Richard E Grant, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran and Joonas Suotamo are on the sofa talking about one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year which is out this weekend in cinemas across the UK.

This is a must-watch episode for any fan of the film franchise and is sure to be filled with fun and laughter as everyone prepares for another journey into space…