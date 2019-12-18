Ultimate list of secret codes to unlock all the Christmas movies on Netflix

We all know about the secret Netflix codes that unlock a raft of hidden categories for films and TV shows to help narrow down your search for something to watch, but there’s now a Christmas code list too.

It’s tough enough at the best of times to sort through Netflix‘s unwieldy back catalogue. We scroll, let the trailers play automatically or take to Google (or the Radiotimes.com) to find a recommendation. By the time you’re down hunting it’s normally time for bed.

With Christmas just around the corner, the list of things to watch just gets even longer, so there are a few more secret codes to add to your helpful little list.

All you need to do is head to Netflix, take the URL: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/ – then you add the code from the list below to the end.

Secret Christmas Netflix codes

British Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527064

Canadian Christmas Children & Family Films – 1721544

Christmas Children & Family Films – 1474017

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 5 to 7 – 1477201

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 8 to 10 – 1477204

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 11 to 12 – 1477206

Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s – 1476024

Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s – 147602

European Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527063

Family-friendly Christmas Films – 1394522

Feel-good Christmas Children & Family Films – 1475066

Goofy Christmas Children & Family Films – 1475071

Romantic Christmas Films – 394527

Happy viewing.