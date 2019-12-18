Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You finally grabs US No 1 spot 25 years after its release

It may be one of the most popular and widely recognisable Christmas pop songs of all time, but Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You has never claimed the top spot – until now.

The single has finally reached No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the official musical chart rankings of the USA, a quarter of a century after it was first released.

Because the track was first released as an EP, rather than a single, it wasn’t permitted to compete in the main Billboard rankings. A rule change deemed the song eligible in 2000, and it has remained a mainstay of the Christmastime charts ever since.

Carey took to Twitter to express her joy:

We did it ????❤️???????????? https://t.co/Cp80uhYdI9 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 16, 2019

In the UK, however, the wait goes on for American singer-songwriter Carey. The catchy yuletide tune has never gone higher than No.2 over here, a feat it has managed to achieve three times – once after its original release in 1994, and then again in 2017 and 2018.

Barring a late surge, it looks unlikely that the track will be able to claim the No.1 this year in the UK as well, with the single currently sitting in sixth place.

Carey’s song has, however, charted in the UK Top 40 for the past 13 consecutive years – an impressive feat, and a testament to the enduring appeal of the sugary seasonal banger. At the moment, it is also the most-streamed song on Spotify in the UK.

All I Want for Christmas Is You was memorably included in the hit festive rom-com Love Actually, where it is sung by child actor Olivia Olson (Adventure Time).

The song’s official music video has accumulated over 600 million views on YouTube. You can check it out below…