Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker first reactions are out after world premiere

It’s been a long wait but the final chapter in the Star Wars saga is finally upon us, wrapping up the stories of several original trilogy characters as well as the new trio of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac).

Many die-hard fans will be queueing up to watch The Rise of Skywalker at midnight on Wednesday, but a select few who attended its glitzy LA premiere are already spilling the beans on what they thought.

The reaction has been far from unanimous, but the film has seen a lot of praise out of the gate, with one key word that keeps cropping up: “Satisfying.”

Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkwalker is TRULY a satisfying conclusion to the saga. It answers practically everything you want to know and more.. with some twists and turns. If you think you know what's going to happen, think again. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/72WsWzk21o — Mansoor Mithaiwala (@MansoorAYM) December 17, 2019

Just stepped out of #TheRiseofSkywalker. It’s an immensely satisfying and MASSIVE end to the saga. It somehow addresses issues, problematic characters, and most unanswered questions from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi too. pic.twitter.com/TMKeXCXuUx — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) December 17, 2019

Lot to take in with #riseofskywalker It is the big adventure, lightsaber adventure I hoped for. A few things I still wonder if it was necessary but it was a very satisfying end to this new trilogy. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) December 17, 2019

Another observation that’s been doing the rounds is how the film is markedly different to its precursor The Last Jedi, which proved very divisive with audiences due to its radical character and story choices.

Mansoor Mithaiwala, features editor at Screen Rant, tweeted: “Bottom line is: if you like Last Jedi, you probably won’t like #TheRiseOfSkwalker. If you didn’t like Last Jedi, you’ll love this.”

That verdict may well be partly true, but other commentators have taken issue with a plot that feels bloated and packed with a few too many ideas.

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is certainly the most convoluted Star Wars. There is a lot I liked, but the first half gets so bogged down with exposition and new plot and doodads and beacons and transmitters, it feels like it should have been three movies on its own. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) December 17, 2019

There is good in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. But there is more that is disappointing. There are a number of choices that just don't track, fan service that doesn't work, and ignored details that are missed. I'm bummed. #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/Ztk0VzGc6H — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 17, 2019

#TheRiseofSkywalker is a lot. It’s like 9 movies of plot in one. Going to take me about 9 days to process. — Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) December 17, 2019

When director JJ Abrams announced that Finn and Poe would not be getting together in the Rise of Skywalker, he did say that fans would see a different form of LGBT+ representation instead. Well, about that…

Also, I can confirm there is queer representation in #StarWars #TheRiseofSkywalker. It lasts maybe two seconds, and you may miss it entirely. Welp. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) December 17, 2019

Overall, the initial reaction to Rise of Skywalker seems reasonably positive, but inevitably not all fans are going to be pleased with the direction it takes.

The discourse around the film is about to blow up, as general audiences will get to see it starting from midnight on Wednesday.

Expect millions of tweets, reviews and hot takes within the first 24 hours…

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in UK cinemas from Thursday 19th December