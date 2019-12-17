Quentin Tarantino hints he won’t direct Star Trek movie after all: “I’m steering away”

Those of you who were looking forward to seeing Quentin Tarantino’s distinct style meeting the Star Trek universe, prepare to be disappointed.

Recent comments from the prolific filmmaker suggest that his new spin on Gene Roddenberry’s iconic creation is unlikely to see the light of day.

Following the release of his ninth film this year, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, all eyes are looking towards Tarantino’s next feature as he has long claimed that his 10th movie would be his last.

In an interview with Consequence of Sound, he gave an update on the Star Trek movie he has been working on and the prognosis isn’t great.

“I think I’m steering away from Star Trek, but I haven’t had an official conversation with those guys yet,” he said.

Paramount have been storming ahead with their own Star Trek projects as of late, including a new TV series starring Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and a fourth theatrical movie directed by Noah Hawley (Fargo).

Tarantino went on to explain that he isn’t certain what his final film will be, but that he’s looking for something “a little smaller” than Once Upon a Time, which clocked in at a meaty two hours and 40 minutes.

Last month, one of Star Trek’s original stars George Takei gave his thoughts on Tarantino’s potential instalment.

“It would be intriguing,” he told RadioTimes.com. I mean it would not be a fit because he has his own singular style. But we’ve had other directors who have had singular styles, and if he understands Star Trek and wants to do it I’m curious – and I’d like to see him have a crack at it.”

He added that he would be interested in joining the cast were the film to be produced: “Of course, because I’m a Star Trek lover as well as a veteran of Star Trek! I would be more than willing to boldly go where I’ve never been with Quentin Tarantino.”

Star Trek: Picard will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 24th January, while Noah Hawley’s Star Trek 4 does not currently have a release date