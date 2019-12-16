The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Patrick Kielty and Alex Scott

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Tonight, Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh will be on the couch talking about Greta Gerwig’s cinema adaptation of Little Women, out in the UK on Boxing Day. in the film, Saoirse Ronan plays headstrong Jo March, whose true feelings for Laurie (Timothée Chalamet) – and regret when he marries Amy (Florence Pugh) – are left uncertain…

You can read a full review of Little Women here.

Also on the show will be TV and culinary royalty, Mary Berry, talking about her royal interview with William and Kate, and what it’s like teaching the future king to cook a Christmas meal!