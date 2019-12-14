Taylor Swift to perform on Strictly Come Dancing 2019 final

It’s huge news for Strictly Come Dancing fans and Swifties alike! Pop megastar Taylor Swift is set to perform on the series final of the BBC’s popular dance competition.

The Grand Final, which airs on Saturday, sees the remaining three couples take to the dance floor one last time, competing for the ultimate title of champion. Swift will make a guest appearance on the show, delivering a live performance of a track from her acclaimed 2019 album, Lover.

Swift is by no means the first huge name to play a Strictly final, with previous guests including Ed Sheeran and Michael Buble. The current series – Strictly’s 17th – has already featured performances from hitmakers such as Lewis Capaldi, Kylie Minogue and Westlife.

The three couples remaining in the competition are: Eastenders actress Emma Barton (dancing with Anton du Beke), CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual (dancing with Amy Dowden) and Emmerdale actor Keelvin Fletcher (dancing with Oti Mabuse).

The pairs have bested 13 weeks of the competition, and will join together with the whole class of 2019 to perform a final group dance during Saturday’s final, as well as three routines each – one selected by the judges, one showdance and one previous favourite from the series.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman return to host the live proceedings, while Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse are the judges once again. Strictly fans at home get to decide the outcome by voting for their champion on the phone.

There’s also a Christmas special this Christmas Day, which will bring back some of the most popular contestants from Strictly’s past for a yuletide extravaganza.

Swift has enjoyed a year of great critical success, with her album Lover hailed as a return to form for the country-singer-turned-pop-superstar. She also stars in the upcoming film adaptation of the musical Cats, which hits UK cinemas less than a week after the final.

She may be used to playing arena tours, but Strictly offers an exciting stage for her – and her performance is sure to draw huge numbers towards a final that was already hotly anticipated before her involvement.

Strictly Come Dancing concludes on BBC One at 7.05pm on Saturday 14th December, 2019