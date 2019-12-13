There’s all to sing for. The X Factor: The Band is preparing for its final face-off and everyone is wondering which band is going to win.

Advertisement

Hoping to re-create the success of his televisually-engineered pop groups Little Mix and One Direction, Simon Cowell created The X Factor: The Band as a spin-off from the regular X Factor. The reality competition saw the music super producer teaming up groups of girls and boys, in an effort to create the next hit pop group.

The first episode aired less than a week ago; unlike the regular X Factor, the series was comprised of just four episodes, shown on alternating weekdays, with the grand final on Sunday.

But who won the competition? Find out below…

Who won The X Factor: The Band?

The winner has not yet been announced. The final airs on Sunday, 15th December 2020 at 8.10pm on ITV – and it’s broadcast live, so everyone will be able to find out the result at the same time.

Who is in the final?

The final will pit the boys against the girls, with the boys’ lineup having only been solidified during the penultimate episode on Friday.

The boys’ group comprises of: Boaz Dopemu, Cause Duncombe, Harrison Cole, Fred Roberts, Jed Thomas and Reece Wiltshire-Fessey.

The girls’ group, on the other hand, includes: Halle Williams, Seorsia Leagh Jack, Jess Folley, Kelli-Marie Willis, Luena Martinez and Virginia Hampson – who failed to pass Monday’s audition, only to be sensationally invited back by Cowell’s co-presenter Nicole Scherzinger.

What was the winning song?

It’s not yet known what songs will be selected for the final episode, but based on what we’ve already seen, there are sure to be some spectacular performances.

This series has already seen some tremendous songs from some of the contestants, such as Boaz’s incredible cover of Stevie Wonder:

And Kelli Marie, who auditioned with an original song of her own devising:

Will there be another series of The X Factor: The Band?

If you’re sad that The X Factor: The Band was over so quickly, there is good news. Simon Cowell has signed a bumper deal with ITV, ensuring that there is more X Factor to come.

Next year will see another iteration of the iconic singing competition: whether this means we’ll finally get to see The X Factor: All Stars – a long-rumoured version which pits previous winners against each other in an all-star vocal melee – remains to be seen.

Advertisement

A second series of The X Factor: Celebrity could also be on the horizon, and another stab at The Band isn’t out of the question. It’s made slightly less likely as a result of this series’ poor viewing figures, which hit the headlines on Wednesday when The Band was watched by fewer people than a Channel 5 documentary about Aldi supermarkets.