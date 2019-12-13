Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

The guests for this week’s episode of The Graham Norton show have been announced, with a stellar line-up that includes not just acting royalty but two of the biggest names in music.

Appearing on the BBC’s flagship lighthearted talk show is national treasure Dame Judi Dench, co-star and former Voice UK judge Jennifer Hudson, rom-com regular Hugh Grant, the alright alright alright Matthew McConaughey and Christmas crooner Michael Bublé. There will also be a musical performance from none other than Coldplay, who join Graham for a chat about their new album.

Dame Judi Dench and Jennifer Hudson will be there to promote motion capture musical Cats, with Dench set to weigh in on whether her co-star Idris Elba could become James Bond. Hudson will also be talking about how she found her big break, and the tough emotional scenes required for the human-cat hybrid film.

Hugh Grant will sadly not be talking about Love Actually, but Guy Ritchie’s latest film The Gentlemen in which Grant plays very against type as cockney investigator Fletcher. His co-star Matthew McConaughey will also be discussing the London crime caper, as well as his new unexpected career as a university professor.

Canadian singer Michael Palin will presumably be chatting about his upcoming tour, as well as his status as the king of Christmas carols now that the holidays are here once again.

The episode climaxes with a musical performance of Everyday Life, the new single from British rockers Coldplay, joining the other guests on the sofa for Norton’s beloved ‘red chair’ segment.

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One at 10:55pm on Friday 13th December 2019