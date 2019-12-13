Game of Thrones duo Benioff and Weiss to produce horror-thriller Lovecraft

Game of Thrones may be done and dusted, but winter hasn’t come yet for its two creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. The duo behind HBO’s fantasy phenomenon have signed on to produce Lovecraft, a new horror-thriller for Warner Bros.

The project will be adapted from the graphic novel by Hans Rodionoff and artist Keith Giffen, which imagines a world in which the monsters dreamed up by horror writer H.P. Lovecraft existed in real life.

Lovecraft was renowned for his innovation in horror fiction – originating a sub-genre that would come to be known as ‘Lovecraftian horror’ – and his best-known works include At the Mountain of Madness and The Call of Cthulhu.

Rodionoff and Giffen’s graphic novel places the action in the 1920s, and features plenty of tentacled monsters.

Warner Bros optioned the rights to the Lovecraft graphic novel around three years ago, but have only now moved the project into the next stages of development.

The script for the film will be written by Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi, who have previously worked with filmmaker Karyn Kusama – the director behind Aeon Flux and this year’s Nicole Kidman-starring thriller Destroyer.

It’s been a year of mixed blessings for Beniof and Weiss. The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones was met with disappointment by many fans of the series.

They had been signed on to helm a trilogy of Star Wars films for Disney, but controversially left the project in October citing time constraints; in August, they had signed a bumper multi-year production deal with Netflix.