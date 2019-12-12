Karen Gillan wishes she could “redo” her acting on Doctor Who series 5

Jumanji and Infinity War actress Karen Gillan first gained recognition as Doctor Who’s Amy Pond – childhood friend and later companion to Matt Smith’s ‘Raggedy Man’ Time Lord.

Advertisement

But it turns out that Gillan isn’t such a fan of her on-screen performance in Doctor Who series five, revealing: “I’d go back to the first half of the first series that I did and just redo that acting”.

“I know a lot more about acting now,” she added.

Speaking to Fandom, she said that when she first starred in Doctor Who she “was a wee child”, and went on to reveal that at one point Johnny Depp had been slated to appear in a film version of the time-travelling series, but “the BBC aren’t gonna let that happen”.

Asked which of the Jumanji: The Next Level characters would make the best companion to Matt Smith’s Doctor, Gillan said: “Bethany. Can you imagine Bethany in the Tardis? Like, ‘Oh my god, what is this?'”

You can watch the full clip below:

Advertisement

Jumanji: The Next Level is in cinemas now