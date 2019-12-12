Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Karen Gillan wishes she could “redo” her acting on Doctor Who series 5

Karen Gillan wishes she could “redo” her acting on Doctor Who series 5

The Infinity War and Jumanji: The Next Level actress revealed why she wants to revisit Doctor Who series five

On Location For "Doctor Who"

Jumanji and Infinity War actress Karen Gillan first gained recognition as Doctor Who’s Amy Pond – childhood friend and later companion to Matt Smith’s ‘Raggedy Man’ Time Lord.

Advertisement

But it turns out that Gillan isn’t such a fan of her on-screen performance in Doctor Who series five, revealing: “I’d go back to the first half of the first series that I did and just redo that acting”.

“I know a lot more about acting now,” she added.

Speaking to Fandom, she said that when she first starred in Doctor Who she “was a wee child”, and went on to reveal that at one point Johnny Depp had been slated to appear in a film version of the time-travelling series, but “the BBC aren’t gonna let that happen”.

Asked which of the Jumanji: The Next Level characters would make the best companion to Matt Smith’s Doctor, Gillan said: “Bethany. Can you imagine Bethany in the Tardis? Like, ‘Oh my god, what is this?'”

You can watch the full clip below:

Advertisement

Jumanji: The Next Level is in cinemas now

Tags

All about Doctor Who

On Location For "Doctor Who"
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Awkwafina and Dwayne Johnson in Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony)

Will there be another Jumanji sequel after The Next Level?

The cast of Jumanji: The Next Level and Bebe Neuwirth (Sony, Getty)

Did you spot this very subtle Jumanji: The Next Level cameo?

Jack Black in Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony)

Jumanji: The Next Level post-credits scene explained

best films

The biggest movie releases of 2019 and 2020