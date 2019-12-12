Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part Three delivered a huge cameo and a sneaky DC TV Easter egg

Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part Three delivered a huge cameo and a sneaky DC TV Easter egg

DC Universe's ultimate crossover included yet another star cameo... **SPOILERS AHEAD**

Crisis on Infinite Earths

DC Universe’s Crisis on Infinite Earths, the epic crossover between its various TV properties and superheroes, had yet another surprise cameo up its sleeve in Part Three.

Advertisement

**NOTE – major US-pace spoilers below, do not continue unless you have seen ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part Three’**

In the latest episode, the Arrowverse’s John Constantine (Matt Ryan), accompanied by John Diggle/Spartan (David Ramsey) and Mia Smoak-Queen (Katherine McNamara), seeks out the help of an old acquaintance in order to resurrect Mia’s father, Oliver Queen.

Who is this old friend? None other than the devil himself, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), who is stumbling out of his club when confronted by Constantine.

The pair exchange testy greetings before ‘Lucey’ uses his power on Mia to discover that the soul they’re hoping to retrieve is in fact her father’s.

Admitting he owes Constantine a favour, he then offers them a playing card, which proves to be their ticket into purgatory, providing they get out before the picture on the card fades away.

Elsewhere in the scene, eagle-eyed viewers may have spotted an easter egg reference to HBO’s Watchmen (it began as a DC comic series), which could be seen emblazoned on a billboard.

You can watch the full clip below:

Advertisement

‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ will air on Sky One in the UK at a later date.

Tags

All about Crisis on Infinite Earths

Crisis on Infinite Earths
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

best films

The biggest movie releases of 2019 and 2020

Screen Shot 2019-12-10 at 11.47.18

The best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

jack whitehall christmas with my father

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Screen Shot 2019-08-30 at 16.55.32

When is Moon Knight released on Disney+?