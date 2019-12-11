Accessibility Links

Who is Mike Soutar? The Apprentice 2019 interviewer profile

One of Alan Sugar's fearsome interviewers on this year's series is also the chief executive of the Evening Standard

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 11/12/2019 - Programme Name: The Apprentice (2019 series 15) - TX: 11/12/2019 - Episode: The Apprentice (2019 series 15) - Ep 11 (No. 11) - Picture Shows: Scarlett arriving at her interview with Mike Soutar. Mike Soutar, Scarlett Allen-Horton - (C) Boundless - Photographer: n/a

The interviews are arguably the best entertainment that The Apprentice has to offer, as the formerly confident (and sometimes arrogant) contestants are put in their place by a line-up of stern professionals.

This year, three big names in the business world will be taking turns to grill Alan Sugar’s candidates, one of which is Mike Soutar.

Here’s everything you need to know about him…

Mike Soutar: Key Facts

Twitter: @MikeSoutar

Job: Chief Executive at the Evening Standard

Who is Mike Soutar?

Mike Soutar has been taking on interviewing duties on The Apprentice for the last eight years, building quite the reputation for getting to the heart of a candidate’s flimsier plans.

When not a guest on the show, Soutar is a prolific name in the media industry, with a career that spans three decades.

Currently, he is Chief Executive at the Evening Standard, a relatively new role that he has been in since October of this year.

Prior to that, he served as Managing Director of Kiss FM, as well as a board director for the publisher TI Media which produces well known titles like Woman & Home and What’s On TV.

He co-founded Shortlist Media, stepping down as chairman in 2018 – the same year it was announced the company was rebranding as The Stylist Group, and ShortList – a prominent weekly lifestyle magazine for men – was ceasing publication.

He is originally from Dundee and gave a lecture this year at the city’s university.

