Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Home Alone reboot casts Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper and Archie Yates

Home Alone reboot casts Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper and Archie Yates

Donald Trump will not be returning to the franchise

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Rob Delaney attends the AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss "Catastrophe" Season 2 at AOL Studios In New York on April 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

The upcoming Home Alone reboot has cast some formidable comedic talent in what will be the franchise’s sixth story.

Advertisement

Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper have joined the project in unconfirmed roles, both hailing from critically acclaimed comedy television series: Channel 4’s Catastrophe and Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt respectively.

Meanwhile, newcomer Archie Yates will play a mischievous child in the lead role, although notably he is not expected to be named Kevin McCallister (the character portrayed by Macaulay Culkin in the first two films).

Yates is making his acting debut imminently with the release of Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, an edgy satirical comedy, set to be a big awards contender this year.

UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT
Ellie Kemper in Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

The new Home Alone film will debut exclusively on the streaming service Disney+, which has already launched in the United States, but won’t be arriving in the UK until the end of March 2020.

Dan Mazer is directing the movie, having previously helmed comedies I Give It a Year and Dirty Grandpa, while the script will be penned by Streeter Seidell and Mikey Day of Saturday Night Live fame.

While not originally a Disney brand, the Home Alone film series was recently taken on by the colossal movie studio after its purchase of Twentieth Century Fox.

The family comedy franchise hasn’t had a theatrical release since 1997 with Home Alone 3, as both the fourth and fifth instalments were made for television in 2002 and 2012 respectively.

The announcement of another sequel was met with a lukewarm response back in August this year, with original star Macaulay Culkin mocking the idea on his Twitter account.

Advertisement

The Home Alone reboot has no confirmed release date at the time of writing.

Tags

All about Home Alone

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Rob Delaney attends the AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss "Catastrophe" Season 2 at AOL Studios In New York on April 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Star Wars:Rogue One

When is the Star Wars Rogue One prequel on Disney+?

(Netflix, BA)

The best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

best films

The biggest movie releases of 2019 and 2020

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 18: Jonathan Groff discusses "Mindhunter" at the Build Series at Build Studio on October 18, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Mindhunter’s Jonathan Groff joins cast of the The Matrix 4