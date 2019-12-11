Accessibility Links

  3. Doctor Who series 12 won’t feature the Daleks, says Chris Chibnall

The inclusion of The Doctor's greatest foe seems to be in doubt

While she may be going up against several scary foes this series, the Doctor might not need to worry about being “exterminated” too.

Doctor Who‘s most iconic villains, the Daleks, may not make it into the upcoming 12th series which is heading to BBC One on New Year’s Day.

In the Radio Times Christmas issue, star Jodie Whittaker gave a somewhat cagey answer when questioned on the Dalek’s potential involvement, which was rumoured after they were spotted under the Clifton Suspension Bridge.

She said: “I wasn’t there, was I? Were Bradley [Walsh], Mandip [Gill] or Tosin [Cole, her co-stars] there? No. It could’ve been a music video. Those Daleks could be in a band. They could be headlining Glastonbury!”

If Whittaker’s answer offered some ambiguity in its sheer absurdity (Daleks at Glastonbury? What?), Doctor Who’s current showrunner Chris Chibnall has also come out against the violent plunger-wielding buckets.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said: “I wouldn’t expect Daleks this series, no. I’m being serious. You might want to expect Cybermen though.”

Whittaker is excited for her 13th Doctor to contend against the Cybermen for the first time, telling the Radio Times: “I think the fans will love it and it’s a box ticked for me.”

Speaking of firsts, 13th Doctor is also about to make her debut in the much beloved Target series of Doctor Who novels under writer Joy Wilkinson.

The new series of Doctor Who will air from 1st January at 6:55pm on BBC One.

