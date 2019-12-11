New Doctor Who Target novels coming from Mark Gatiss, Robert Shearman and Joy Wilkinson

Doctor Who fans have brand new additions to the Target line of novels to look forward to.

Advertisement

The Target series of books has been running since 1973, each one adapting an episode of the sci-fi show into literary form, with all but five instalments of the original series receiving their own edition.

After ceasing publication in the early ’90s as Doctor Who’s popularity began to wane, the series was revived by the BBC last year and now seven more entries are on the way, each one featuring a different generation of The Doctor.

Three of these novels will be adaptations from the new era of Doctor Who, which began in 2005 with Christopher Eccleston’s debut as the ninth Doctor.

Robert Shearman will once again handle the iconic return of the Doctor’s most fearsome foe in a novelisation of his 2005 episode Dalek. Mark Gatiss will write an adaptation of his 11th Doctor adventure The Crimson Horror, while Joy Wilkinson will bring Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor into the Target line for the first time, with a novelised version of The Witchfinders.

Advertisement

Gatiss said: “Novelisations of the ‘new’ series are the final piece of this whole wonderful puzzle for me and to become a Target author after all this years is a complete delight! It’s been lovely to revisit one of my favourite scripts and flesh out the lurid residents of Sweetville in all their crimson finery.”

Get all the latest Doctor Who updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Doctor Who and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.